Oriali towards the farewell: soon the meeting with Marotta. Inter, all new management

Lele Oriali is close to saying goodbye to Inter: he will soon meet the CEO Beppe Marotta to discuss the future

Lele’s future Orials it will be decided in a tight circle. After the end of Euro 2020 with the victory of Italy by Roberto Mancini, inter’s first technical manager will meet the CEO BeppeMarotta to understand whether to continue together or separate the roads. After the farewell of count, oriali’s stay immediately seemed to be in the balance.

As he points out La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Oriali played an important role in the two seasons with Antonio Conte on the bench. “It has been several times the link between the technician and the company, the only reference inside the sports center“. Now, however, the management model of the club has changed with the arrival of Simone Inzaghi and with the will of the company to give a different approach.

For Rosea, the feeling is that we are moving towards separation. In case of farewell, Oriali will not necessarily be replaced with another figure such as, for example, Riccardo Ferri: “More likely, however, that the void will be filled by the Nerazzurri managers themselves, namely Marotta and Ausilio, who will be even closer and even more present in the sports center than in the past”.

 

