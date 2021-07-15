Oriali towards the farewell: soon the meeting with Marotta. Inter, all new management

Lele Oriali is close to saying goodbye to Inter: he will soon meet the CEO Beppe Marotta to discuss the future

Lele’s future Orials it will be decided in a tight circle. After the end of Euro 2020 with the victory of Italy by Roberto Mancini, inter’s first technical manager will meet the CEO BeppeMarotta to understand whether to continue together or separate the roads. After the farewell of count, oriali’s stay immediately seemed to be in the balance.

As he points out La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Oriali played an important role in the two seasons with Antonio Conte on the bench. "It has been several times the link between the technician and the company, the only reference inside the sports center". Now, however, the management model of the club has changed with the arrival of Simone Inzaghi and with the will of the company to give a different approach.