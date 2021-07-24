Out the new video of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello: “The Christmas Song”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have released the new video “The Christmas Song“, a completely personal version of the classic Christmas song. The two musicians, a couple also in life, shot the clip at home, surrounded by their family. In addition to them the great protagonist is Tarzan, the puppy adopted last month.

Shawn and Camila are back together during the lockdown, the Canadian has in fact made it known that not only are they together but that they are more united than ever.

On the occasion of the release of “The Christmas Song”, Camila wrote this message aimed at fans: “This has been such a crazy year and with so many challenges. During the holiday season, it’s more important than ever spread love and kindness to all! Shawn and I wanted to send all our love to you incredible human beings, so we thought we’d put together something special for you: our interpretation of ‘The Christmas Song’. All the streams of the song will support those who are in difficulty right now and, to kick off, we donated $100,000 at Feeding America. We love you so much and we hope you can enjoy this song during your Christmas holidays safely and cheerfully. You would make our holidays like this if you went to their website and made a donation to one of their industries and helped your community! They have sectors across the nation. Let’s make our little corner of the world more beautiful today.”

Shawn Mendes interviewed in recent months by Elton John he told of his girlfriend and their cohabitation: “This is the first time I’ve been really in love, she is my first real girlfriend. I noticed this when I moved to Miami to live with her.”

(Credits photo: Youtube)