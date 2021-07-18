News

Panini figurines, Jennifer Lopez’s ex points to the Modena publishing house

Jennifer Lopez’s ex bets “Panini.” The mythical stickers towards the USA

Italy risks having to say goodbye even to the mythical stickers “Panini”. The modena publishing house, in fact, is in talks with A-Road, a company headed by Alex Rodriguez, former baseball champion, known to the gossip chronicles for having long been engaged to Jennifer Lopez. Due diligence, Bloomberg reveals, is underway, and it is not certain that an agreement will be reached. The Panini dossier – reads the Press – has long been on the table of private funds and investors, such as Advent, Eqt, Carlyle and Kkr. Panini is one of the most famous made in Italy brands. Last year it had a turnover of over 800 million euros. His “figu” have passed through the hands of millions of children, from generation to generation, starting from the sixties, in Italy and abroad.

They had purchased – we read in the Press – a collection in disarmament, inserting the stickers in the envelopes-surprise, a gadget that was going for the most. An unexpected and profitable triumph, which convinced them to the great leap: to become publishers themselves. In a few months they obtained authorizations, photos, statistical data, drafts. There was a continuous growth, unstoppable, up to 100 billion lire of turnover in the mid-80s. In 2013 comes the acquisition of the business branch of Disney magazines in Italy, the historic Mickey Mouse comics. In 2016 the Merloni leave and collect 79.7 million euros for 26%, while with a leverage buyout of 700 million, the property passes to Sallustro and the Baroni sisters. Now, for the world leader in the production of stickers and fourth publisher in Europe in the children’s sector, a new master is on the way.


