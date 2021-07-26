Paris Hilton publishes a video about the friendship with Britney Spears

A dedication to her friend through a video shared on her Instagram profile that has more than fourteen million followers

A video to celebrate the long friendship that has bound her for many years to the voice of Gimme More. In the past few hours Paris Hilton has published a video with which she retraced the relationship with the pop star, in a short time the post has immediately filled up with consensus so as to count at the moment over half a million likes and numerous comments.

Paris Hilton turns 40: the story of the heiress. photo On the one hand one of the most followed and popular stars in the world, on the other the artist who has rewritten the history of music becoming one of the most successful singers ever, Paris Hilton (photo) and Britney Spears are two undisputed protagonists of Hollywood, to join her a strong bond of friendship. Paris Hilton class of 1981, dedicated a beautiful video to the voice of Toxic bringing together some shots that see them together between outings and social events.

Paris Hilton on the ring: "It's inspired by a Paris club" In parallel with the numerous activities as an entrepreneur and model, Paris Hilton it has also received excellent acclaim in the world of recording. It was on June 5, 2006 when the single Stars Are Blind makes its debut on the market quickly climbing the sales charts so as to conquer even a gold disc in the United States of America thanks to the sale of over 500,000 copies.