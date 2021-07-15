Parma, Krause: “We are building a strong team. B hard and there are no recipes to win it”

Long interview with the Gazzetta dello Sport to the president of Parma Kyle Krause for his first ten months at the helm of the ducal club with the restart after the relegation to Serie B and the arrival of a flag like Gigi Buffon: “This has been an incredible, exciting and challenging period. The city fans could not have been nicer and more welcoming to me and my family. It was difficult to digest relegation, but we have a very long-term plan and there will be other setbacks along the way, but the direction and ambition do not fade away. We are building a strong team. The goal is to grow, to build the foundations for a company that, both organizationally and on the field, can become a long-term reference point and reach the top of Italian football. – Krause continues talking about Maresca and the team – We were looking for a coach with certain qualities, both from a technical point of view, both for his style of play, and for his great will to emerge. It is open-minded and this allows us to follow our strategies. promotion? Serie B is very difficult. If there was a sure way to win the championship, everyone would use it and then it wouldn’t work. The team has experience and talent, for me it is important that the players want to emerge and wear this shirt”.