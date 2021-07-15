Games

PC Version of Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Gets Patch Five Years After Release

Five years after its release, the PC version of Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII received a fresh patch. The authors fixed a bug due to which Lightning’s voice would not play in some scenes.

Fans speculate that the release of the patch hints at the imminent entry of Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII into the Xbox Game Pass library.

Back in November 2019, Microsoft announced that 10 Final Fantasy games, including the Final Fantasy XIII trilogy, would add to the Xbox Game Pass library.

Initially, it was assumed that all 10 games will become available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers in 2020, but so far only a few of them have been added to the library. Microsoft previously confirmed that the remaining projects will still appear in the subscription service.

