PES 2020 Free PC Game Download Full Version

eFootball PES 2020 is the next installment in the well-known Pro Evolution Soccer football simulator series. The production places much more emphasis on esports games and introduces numerous improvements to the game mechanics. The Japanese company Konami, responsible for its development and launch, has been constantly developing the series since its inception in 1996 (although the roots of this brand go back even further, then it was known as International Superstar Soccer). Footballer Andrés Iniesta – FC Barcelona team legend was involved in work on the game. Free PES 2020 download for PC.

PES 2020 Mechanics

PES 2020 is a classic soccer simulator that combines a high level of realism with affordability. Compared to the previous part, a number of changes have been made, such as an improved ball reception and handling system, improved passing and action creation mechanisms, thanks to which we can perform efficient counterattacks and use free space tactically. in the countryside.

The creators also took care of a number of additional maneuvers (for example, a new type of dribbling, as well as many tricks to avoid opponents) and plays (for example, ‘first ball’ shots). Changes can also be found in the Master League mode: the transfer management mechanics have been improved (resulting in more realistic pricing of players) and a special interactive dialogue system has been added

PES 2020 Download

Title: eFootball PES 2020

Genre: Sports

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

eFootball PES 2020 minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7 SP1 / 8.1 / 10 – 64bit

Processor : Intel Core i5-3470 / AMD FX 4350

Memory : 4GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 670 / AMD Radeon HD 7870

DirectX : Version 11

Storage: 40 GB available space

Additional Notes: to run at 1280 x 720

eFootball PES 2020 Recommended Requirements :

Operating system: Windows 10 – 64bit

Processor : Intel Core i7-3770 / AMD FX 8350

Memory : 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 760 / AMD Radeon R9 270X

DirectX : Version 11

Storage: 40 GB available space

Additional Notes: to run at 1920 x 1080

