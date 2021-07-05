PES 2020 Free PC Game Download Full Version

eFootball PES 2020 is the next installment in the well-known Pro Evolution Soccer football simulator series. The production places much more emphasis on esports games and introduces numerous improvements to the game mechanics. The Japanese company Konami, responsible for its development and launch, has been constantly developing the series since its inception in 1996 (although the roots of this brand go back even further, then it was known as International Superstar Soccer). Footballer Andrés Iniesta – FC Barcelona team legend was involved in work on the game. Free PES 2020 download for PC.
PES 2020 Mechanics
PES 2020 is a classic soccer simulator that combines a high level of realism with affordability. Compared to the previous part, a number of changes have been made, such as an improved ball reception and handling system, improved passing and action creation mechanisms, thanks to which we can perform efficient counterattacks and use free space tactically. in the countryside.
The creators also took care of a number of additional maneuvers (for example, a new type of dribbling, as well as many tricks to avoid opponents) and plays (for example, ‘first ball’ shots). Changes can also be found in the Master League mode: the transfer management mechanics have been improved (resulting in more realistic pricing of players) and a special interactive dialogue system has been added
Title: eFootball PES 2020
Genre: Sports
Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi
eFootball PES 2020 minimum requirements:
- Operating system: Windows 7 SP1 / 8.1 / 10 – 64bit
- Processor : Intel Core i5-3470 / AMD FX 4350
- Memory: 4GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 670 / AMD Radeon HD 7870
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 40 GB available space
- Additional Notes: to run at 1280 x 720
eFootball PES 2020 Recommended Requirements :
- Operating system: Windows 10 – 64bit
- Processor : Intel Core i7-3770 / AMD FX 8350
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 760 / AMD Radeon R9 270X
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 40 GB available space
- Additional Notes: to run at 1920 x 1080
