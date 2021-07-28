Peter Pan and mom Angelina Jolie, Alice Pagani becomes a zombie, Thelma and Louise made in Japan: a guide to movies on Netflix, Sky, Prime video and other digital platforms

Double prequel, trying to imagine the meeting between two champions of fairy tales, Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland. Fantasy that runs away and breaks the cage of reality. “Don’t let life throw you to the ground, keep flying over it,” dad tells Peter. “It’s not yet time to grow,” Peter suggests to Alice. With courageous bizarreness, Brenda Chapman, ace up the sleeve of Pixar and Disney, weaves the stories of the two most beloved and profitable blondes of children’s literature: sometimes breaking away in the traffic of characters and symbols, adding well-known allegories, going to slam with a “politically correct” that produces pauses and jams. But avoiding the narrative short circuit.

Chapman creates a contact between James M. Barrie (1860-1937) and Lewis Carrol, pseudonym of Charles Lutwidge Dodgson (1832-1898), to reiterate, in addition to the emotional power of fairy tales, the power of cinema, the freedom that lives on flights of fancy. Alice (Keira Chansa and, as an adult, Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and Peter (Jordan A. Nash) are brothers, soulmates and have colored skin, like dad Jack (David Oyelowo), but not mom Rose (Angelina Jolie). In addition there is David (Reece Yates), the third brother, much loved.

All together they live in the British countryside alternating outings in the woods and battles with spears and wooden swords. Then the sky changes color: an accident takes David away, loneliness arrives, the parents are torn and lost. Alice and Peter survive thanks to their innocence: they try to save the family (which we all are) relying on the poetry of the texts of J.M. Barrie and Lewis Carrol. “A little courage suits everyone.” Chapman resets, resets, romances: he touches on current events, dwells on the racial question. But often the combination of the elements is wrong.

The sum of two wonders rarely produces a wonder squared. The film suffers from disconnections, Oh restrained, creative inaccuracies. Fairy-tale inertia takes force thanks to a multicultural cast, at least a couple of surges in style and nostalgia for the minor characters: the Hatter (Clarke Peters), Captain Hook (David Gyasi), Charlie (Michael Caine), Mr. Brown (Derek Jacobi), WhiteSman (Nigel Plaskitt). The real protagonist of the film is childhood, evoked and explained, with an invitation: to go back to the origins, to return to dream to witness the great change that awaits us with the eyes of the children.