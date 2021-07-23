Photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in coordinated looks in the Hamptons

Rumors had been anticipating coming to the Hamptons for days now. Her house had been opened and the unsuspected movements around the residence had confirmed this: the photos finally arrived over the weekend, immediately becoming viral on Instagram. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, better known as the Bennifers, were in fact surprised by the paparazzi while walking quietly in the Hamptons in coordinated outfits with a thousand shades of beige and cream.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A cream-colored chochord sweater and wide beige pants with a black rope belt paired with golden circles for her, a sweatshirt of a brighter cream shade and khaki-colored pants and a watch on his wrist. A walk in the company of friends probably to defeat the jet-leg, since the couple had been spotted only a couple of days earlier on the opposite coast, in Los Angeles in the company of twins Max and Emme, 13, had by JLo with the former Marc Anthony, and the youngest son of Affleck and Jennifer Garner , Samuel, aged 9. The five had in fact spent the day at Universal Studios in Los Angeles appearing incredibly close-knit and happy.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Loading... Advertisements

According to what was stated to E! News from some sources close to the pop star, this summer JLo will be divided between Los Angeles and the Hamptons, in the villa where last year he had spent the holidays with his then partner and betrothed Alex Rodriguez: the former baseball player would have according to rumors among other things rented a home very close to that of Lopez right on Long Island , to spend the summer of 2021.

The rumors of the flashback between Affleck and JLo had run fast a few days after the final separation of her and Alex Rodriguez, making nostalgic fans of the two thousand years love story dream. The confirmation then came with a passionate kiss in that of Malibu in June, sealing the second life of one of the most loved couples of the last twenty years. According to sources close to both this time the two would be serious and the meeting between the children would be proof of this. The coordinated cream-colored look sported in the Hamptons this weekend could therefore be just the first in a long series. May the season of love begin.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io