photos of the wedding with Dalton Gomez

Two weeks before the wedding of Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez the page Instagram of the former Disney starlet is back active, with the publication of a series of shots of the ceremony. Thus we discover something more about the “yes” to his Dalton, pronounced in front of twenty guests, in Montecito, California.

Ariana, who wore a dress by Vera Wang for the occasion, accompanied the shots with only the date of the ceremony, without adding further comments. Her happiness, moreover, is more than evident, in the photos that portray her before the ceremony, and then in the arms of her husband.

The news of the wedding had come as a surprise on May 17. «A small and intimate ceremony», had confirmed the star’s spokesman to the magazine People. “The room was so full of love, the couple and both families couldn’t be happier.” Between Ariana and Dalton it was lightning strike. The singer met the real estate agent in early 2020, thanks to the desire to buy a new home in Los Angeles. A real bargain according to the gossip, because Gomez would have saved her a lot on the amount requested.

Then Covid-19 put its hand in it, bringing them very close. Many moments spent together in lockdown, until the marriage proposal, which arrived last December. «Forever and even more», the promise of her to him, also shared with followers after saying “yes”. The rest is recent history, a life of two just begun. Very well, judging by the joy that shines through these images. wishes!

