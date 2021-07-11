Pirates “Fixed” Resident Evil Village: No DRM, No Freezes

The hacker group Empress hacked the Resident Evil Village horror defense – the game was released on May 7 and so far the combined forces of Capcom Anti-Tamper v3 and Denuvo v11 have successfully resisted the pirates. The hacked version had an unexpected sign: it stopped freezing.

The reason for the sudden increase in productivity is the elimination of proprietary Capcom protection. The testers spent about two hours in the pirated version, firing off the zombies with all their might. But even in the catacombs of the castle, Lady Dimitrescu did not meet with slowdowns.

In the months that have passed since the release of Resident Evil Village, players have repeatedly asked Capcom to deal with the subsidence frame rate, but the company left those calls unanswered. She was probably well aware of the reasons for their appearance.

It’s worth noting that a belated security breach is unlikely to ruin Capcom. The company recently announced that Resident Evil Village has sold over 4.5 million copies.