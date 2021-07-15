plot, cast, trailer and curiosities

News

Everyone knew that. But when you made that clear, a fuss a stir aopus a was raised. The precise moment in which Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt they fell in love is forever imprinted on the film. Why it happened on the set of the action movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005). That’s on TV tonight at 9.10pm on Paramount Network, digital terrestrial channel 27. Why is the movie not to be missed? First of all because it is beautiful. And then because it takes us back to when they were really the most beautiful couple in the world.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is the film that saw the blossoming of the love between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. But that’s not all. That’s why, in our opinion, it’s the movie to watch tonight on TV. Photo Ansa

The plot of Mr. &. Mrs. Smith

John and Jane Smith have been married for a few years. The film opens with the couple during a session with the marriage counselor to whom they tell their first meeting. In Colombia it was a stroke of lightning and in a month they got married. Both, however, hide a huge secret. They are, in fact, assassins, employed by two different organizations that make war on themselves. When they are given the same target, the problems start to become rather… explosives.

READ HERE ALL THE NEWS ABOUT BRAD PITT

The cast: not only Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Mr. & Mrs. Smith it is built around the pair of protagonists. The spectacular scenes, the jokes, the rhythm, it’s all on the shoulders of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Who are good and convincing. But they don’t really do everything themselves. In the cast, in fact, there is also Vince Vaughn. He plays Eddie, John’s friend and colleague. And yes, Vaughn is the one who, in a few months, will take Pitt’s place next to Jennifer Aniston.

Then there’s Adam Brody, fresh from the success of the TV series for teenagers, The O.C. But sharpening the sight well, among Jane’s colleagues you can recognize other well-known faces. from Jennifer Morrison, launched by Dr. House – Medical Divisionat Kerry Washington, the protagonist of Scandal. Angela Bassett is the original voice of John’s boss.

READ HERE ALL THE NEWS ABOUT ANGELINA JOLIE

Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt

Vince Vaugh and Brad Pitt in a scene from Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005).

Love broke out on set

As we said before, Mr. & Mrs. Smith saw the birth of the love of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. sene were all shrewd on that set. So much so that gossip had been circulating for a long time before the two came out into the open. But it was only when, during an interview given many years later, Jolie commented that their children were lucky to be able to see the moment when their parents fell in love, that the controversy broke out. With her accused of being a ruin families. And Jennifer Aniston has been given the label of America’s broken-hearted girlfriend. As always, none of all that is negative has touched the only man protagonist of this triangle…

Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt

In order not to have restrictions on the release to the cinema, the hottest sex scene between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) has been cut.

The curiosities of Mr. &Mrs. Smith

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt both received $20 million to shoot this film. Which, at the beginning, had to have as its protagonist Nicole Kidman. His departure from the scene also led Pitt to leave the project. In its place there had to be Johnny Depp, but the arrival of Jolie has changed everything again.

The film was inspired by the television series, which lasted only one year, Mr. & Mrs. Smith (1996). Scott Bakula and Mary Beautiful.

It wasn’t an easy movie to make. The script has been written and rewritten many times (there are those who talk about more than 50). Brad pitt abandoned filming for three months to go shoot Ocean’s Twelve (2004). In the end, the budget was overrun by $26 million. The director Doug Liman he used his savings to build a set in his mother’s garage. At the end of the shoot he was blown up with a hand grenade.

WARNING, SPOILERS. The film also has an alternate ending. In which the Smiths chose to move to Rome and had a son. That inherited their killer skills.

SEE HERE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PHOTOS OF MR &MRS. SMITH

Friend ©REPRODUCTION RESERVED


