Download

Postal 4: No Regrets Free PC Game Download Full Version

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Postal 4: No Regerts is the fourth complete installment in the controversial action game series about the fate of “Guy from Postal.” The Running With Scissors studio is in charge of developing the title. Postal 4 Download PC.

Postcard 4: No Regerts Plot

Action Postal 4: No Regerts occurs a few years after the events that take place in the city of Paradise. “Guy from Postal” along with his four-legged friend, a dog named Champ, are traveling the United States.

During one of the stops in Arizona, the protagonist is stripped of all his belongings. Deprived of livelihoods, the hero goes to the nearest town, Edensin, to start a new life there.

Postcard 4: No Mechanical Regerts

Postcard 4: No Regerts uses known solutions from the second part of the cycle. Thus, the player is faced with an open world filled with various types of activities, such as side missions. The title also does not impose a method of play. So you can decide on a pacifist approach to the environment or destroy everything in your path without any hindrance.

During the adventure in Edensin, players will encounter many different types of factions, including obsessive Game of Thrones fans.

Loading...
Advertisements

As in previous installments in the series, Postal 4: No Regerts offers a considerable range of different types of weapons. Available models include shotguns, a dove barrel, and a squirt gun. There was also the possibility to modify your weapons. In the palette of available upgrades, for example, a muffler for a jack is available.

Postal 4 Download PC

 

Download Now

 

Title: Postal 4: Regrets
Genre: First-Person ( FPS ) / Action
Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Postal 4: No Regrets minimum requirements:

  • Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)
  • Processor: Intel i5-7500 or AMD 1500 equivalent
  • Memory: 4GB RAM
  • Graphics: Integrated Intel HD 620 or equivalent
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 22 GB available space

Postal 4: No Regrets Recommended Requirements:

  • Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)
  • Processor: Intel Core i7 or AMD 1800 equivalent
  • Memory: 8GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce 1060 or equivalent
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 22 GB available space

How to download Postal 4: No Regrets:

  1. Press the download button
  2. Go through the download setup process
  3. Complete a task to get the password
  4. Download, install the game, and play!

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

342
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
309
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
263
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
236
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
228
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
211
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
206
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
199
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
194
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
186
Celebrity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce the birth of their daughter
To Top