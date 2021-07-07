Postal 4: No Regrets Free PC Game Download Full Version

Postal 4: No Regerts is the fourth complete installment in the controversial action game series about the fate of “Guy from Postal.” The Running With Scissors studio is in charge of developing the title. Postal 4 Download PC.

Postcard 4: No Regerts Plot

Action Postal 4: No Regerts occurs a few years after the events that take place in the city of Paradise. “Guy from Postal” along with his four-legged friend, a dog named Champ, are traveling the United States.

During one of the stops in Arizona, the protagonist is stripped of all his belongings. Deprived of livelihoods, the hero goes to the nearest town, Edensin, to start a new life there.

Postcard 4: No Mechanical Regerts

Postcard 4: No Regerts uses known solutions from the second part of the cycle. Thus, the player is faced with an open world filled with various types of activities, such as side missions. The title also does not impose a method of play. So you can decide on a pacifist approach to the environment or destroy everything in your path without any hindrance.

During the adventure in Edensin, players will encounter many different types of factions, including obsessive Game of Thrones fans.

Loading... Advertisements

As in previous installments in the series, Postal 4: No Regerts offers a considerable range of different types of weapons. Available models include shotguns, a dove barrel, and a squirt gun. There was also the possibility to modify your weapons. In the palette of available upgrades, for example, a muffler for a jack is available.

Postal 4 Download PC

Download Now

Title: Postal 4: Regrets

Genre: First-Person ( FPS ) / Action

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Postal 4: No Regrets minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor : Intel i5-7500 or AMD 1500 equivalent

Memory : 4GB RAM

Graphics: Integrated Intel HD 620 or equivalent

DirectX : Version 11

Storage: 22 GB available space

Postal 4: No Regrets Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor : Intel Core i7 or AMD 1800 equivalent

Memory : 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce 1060 or equivalent

DirectX : Version 11

Storage: 22 GB available space

How to download Postal 4: No Regrets: