News

pregnancy unveiled on the stage of the BET Awards

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The rapper announced during the event that she is expecting her second child from her husband and colleague Offset

Cardi B is pregnant. The rapper, 28, waits the second child by her husband Offset. The announcement was made by the couple during the BET Awards, when Cardi sported his belly on stage. Shortly after, the social photo also arrived.

Cardi B mom bis

deepening



Bet Awards 2021, here are all the winners. photo

Cardi B revealed that she was pregnant on the STAGE of the BET Awards, where she performed with Migos, companion group. The artist wore a dress studded with crystals, which left the belly uncovered. Then, to announce the sweet wait also via social media, Cardi B published a photo with belly and bare breasts, painted white. “2” he wrote in the caption. A decidedly surprising news given the ups and downs in the relationship between Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, real name of Cardi B, and Kiari Kendrell Cephus aka Offset. Judging by the size of the belly the pregnancy seems now advanced, but the couple has not wanted yet reveal sex of the second son.

Loading...
Advertisements
thistles b
©Getty

Cardi B and history with Offset

The two rappers married in secret on September 20, 2017 and in June 2018 they became parents of a little girl: Kulture Kiari Cephus. Offset is also the father of Jordan, 11, Kalea Marie and Kody, 6, born from previous relationships. Only six months after the birth of little Kulture, Cardi B during a concert had announced the separation from her husband, due, according to some rumors, to the infidelities of him. After a while, however, he had managed to win her back. In September 2020, another breakup: the rapper had presented the divorce papers in the Fulton County Courthouse, Georgia. Only two months later, however, the crisis returned and the two got back together.

Cardi B in “Fast&Furious 9”

deepening



Fast &Furious 9, new video clip: the return of Han

Meanwhile, from August 18th we will be able to see Cardi B at the cinema as an actress. The rapper, in fact, is in the cast of “Fast &Furious 9”. In a video interview to promote the film, Cardi B talked about how she reacted when she was contacted by Vin Diesel to join the film: “Vin Diesel contacted me and told me about a role. And I reacted: ‘It’s fot**tamente Fast and Furious! Take me there, put me on a plane!'” And then again: “”Being close to Vin, it’s so cute and so funny. It made me feel so comfortable that I was so thrilled. It’s a tough one!”. Finally Cardi talked about the his character, Leysa. “I like the fact that I represent such a powerful and strong woman. It’s just a st**nza. I have a little ace up my sleeve for you.”

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

718
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
564
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
544
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
536
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
506
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
490
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
457
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
441
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
379
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
315
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top