pregnancy unveiled on the stage of the BET Awards

The rapper announced during the event that she is expecting her second child from her husband and colleague Offset

Cardi B is pregnant. The rapper, 28, waits the second child by her husband Offset. The announcement was made by the couple during the BET Awards, when Cardi sported his belly on stage. Shortly after, the social photo also arrived.

Cardi B mom bis deepening



Bet Awards 2021, here are all the winners. photo Cardi B revealed that she was pregnant on the STAGE of the BET Awards, where she performed with Migos, companion group. The artist wore a dress studded with crystals, which left the belly uncovered. Then, to announce the sweet wait also via social media, Cardi B published a photo with belly and bare breasts, painted white. “2” he wrote in the caption. A decidedly surprising news given the ups and downs in the relationship between Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, real name of Cardi B, and Kiari Kendrell Cephus aka Offset. Judging by the size of the belly the pregnancy seems now advanced, but the couple has not wanted yet reveal sex of the second son. Loading... Advertisements







©Getty

Cardi B and history with Offset The two rappers married in secret on September 20, 2017 and in June 2018 they became parents of a little girl: Kulture Kiari Cephus. Offset is also the father of Jordan, 11, Kalea Marie and Kody, 6, born from previous relationships. Only six months after the birth of little Kulture, Cardi B during a concert had announced the separation from her husband, due, according to some rumors, to the infidelities of him. After a while, however, he had managed to win her back. In September 2020, another breakup: the rapper had presented the divorce papers in the Fulton County Courthouse, Georgia. Only two months later, however, the crisis returned and the two got back together.

Cardi B in “Fast&Furious 9” deepening



Fast &Furious 9, new video clip: the return of Han Meanwhile, from August 18th we will be able to see Cardi B at the cinema as an actress. The rapper, in fact, is in the cast of “Fast &Furious 9”. In a video interview to promote the film, Cardi B talked about how she reacted when she was contacted by Vin Diesel to join the film: “Vin Diesel contacted me and told me about a role. And I reacted: ‘It’s fot**tamente Fast and Furious! Take me there, put me on a plane!'” And then again: “”Being close to Vin, it’s so cute and so funny. It made me feel so comfortable that I was so thrilled. It’s a tough one!”. Finally Cardi talked about the his character, Leysa. “I like the fact that I represent such a powerful and strong woman. It’s just a st**nza. I have a little ace up my sleeve for you.”