Premier League, Mia Khalifa’s top 11 (VIDEO)

Having abandoned her red-light career, Pornhub star Mia Khalifa continues to devote herself more and more to the sports world. A few days after returning to the Premier League, the 27-year-old has drawn up her top 11 in the English football league. Of course, in his formation can not miss some players of West Ham, his favorite team, but there is also some surprise. Mia Kahlifa’s porn career officially ended in 2014. Only three months of work and 29 films as a protagonist, but despite this, his clips are among the most viewed ever on Pornhub. However, the girl chooses to withdraw also and above all because of the death threats received by ISIS, after a video was published that immortalized her while she performed sexual acts in a hijab.

Premier League, Mia Khalifa’s top 11

Now Mia, a Lebanese naturalized American, is dedicated to the world of social media, where she has more than 20 million followers, and to the world of football. While waiting for the resumption of the Premier League, he has thus drawn up, for URef, his top 11 of the English top flight. No Arsenal of course, Mia basically has always expressed her dislike towards the club. There is no shortage of West Ham players, but also Liverpool or Tottenham. The former star, who admits she is not an expert in the Premier League, lines up mathew Ryan of Brighton between the posts. The reason? An exchange in person: “To be honest, I chose this guy because I thought he was the Mat Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons (American football team). But he’s a good guy on a terrible team, so I’m supportive of him and that’s why he’s my goalkeeper“.

For the defense he relies instead on Kyle Walker of Manchester City, Harry Maguire of United, Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool and Declan Rice of his favorite club, West Ham. In front of them there is room for Raheem Sterling of City, Aaron Mooy of Brighton and Dan James of the Red Devils. He can’t miss his favorite player in the Premier League: Felipe Anderson of West Ham. Then there are Harry Kane and Salah, because: “Even those who know nothing about the Premier know that these two players are the best in the whole league“. The coach? According to Mia, the best technician for managing his top 11, is only one: Henry Redknapp.