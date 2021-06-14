Preorder Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope now – Preorder Guide

Ubisoft and Nintendo are working on a new Mario adventure: Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope . A direct sequel to Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle . You can pre-order the game, which will be released in 2022 , now.

In the online store of Ubisoft is already available, while her there at Nintendo can lay on the wish list. You can pre-order it at this link:

If you want to pre-order the game at Ubisoft, you have to select the edition and the platform . In terms of platform, choose the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch (download only) for a digital version. Note that the title appears exclusively for the Nintendo console.

There are 60 Ubisoft points in the Ubisoft Store , while 100 points even give you a discount of 20 percent . So if you still have Ubisoft points left over from previous purchases, you can redeem them here. Then you only pay around 48 euros for the game.

In “Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope” you go on a magical journey with Mario, Rabbid Peach and their friends. You leave the Mushroom Kingdom and devote yourself to saving the galaxy .

Namely, you have to face the evil and mysterious being called Cursa , who wants to throw the galaxy into chaos . To do this, Cursa needs all of the Sparks’ energy . They are a fusion of Rabbids and Luma. But not with Mario, who will protect the Sparks together with his friends!

The game once again relies on a tactical and real-time action combat system . So you choose three companions (out of 9 playable characters) for your team and use their special abilities . Add to this the skills of the Sparks (from energy barriers to rain of fire), which give the gameplay even more tactical depth.

Can you free the galaxy from the evil influence of Cursa? To do that, you have to liberate every planet. The tactical adventure starts in 2022.