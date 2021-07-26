Prince Harry is back in London (always without Meghan Markle): the “mysterious” visit of Queen Elizabeth

For the second time in a few months, the Prince Harry is back in London. After a ten-hour flight from Los Angeles he landed at Heathrow and then headed to Frogmore Cottage, where the canonical 5 days of quarantine imposed by the British government will pass as a preventive measure for the Covid emergency, given the spread of the Delta Variant. To publish a photographic reconstruction of his arrival is the Daily Mirror, who immortalized the second son of Charles and Diana as he climbed into a van with tinted windows, alone, once again without Meghan Markle, who remained in California to look after the newborn Lillibet Diana.

It’s the tabloid Sun, however, to unhook the indiscretion-bomb: Harry would have received the surprise visit of Queen Elizabeth, paparazzi on his way to Frogmore Cottage just minutes after his nephew arrived. It is not known if the two actually had an interview and if they were alone or with other members of the royal family, it is certain that, given the symbolic importance of the event that brought Harry back to London, the Queen wants to try in every way to mediate and avoid new scandals.

The first of July there will be in fact the first official meeting between Princes William and Harry, after the controversy following the tearing of his younger brother and his wife from the British royal family and after the occasional exchange of jokes that took place at the end of the funeral of his grandfather Philip, consort of Queen Elizabeth, on April 17th. The Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex will both participate – without consorts – at the inauguration of the statue dedicated to their late mother, Diana, scheduled for Thursday, July 1 in the garden of Kensington Palace, William’s official residence. It will be a question of Public “a short event”, according to what was made official today in a note released by Kensington Palace, put on the calendar on the day when Lady D would have turned 60.

An event in which, in addition to the two ‘brothers-knives’ of the Windsor house, will also be attended by some close Spencer family members of Diana, as well as the authors of the monument: the sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley and the designer of garden architecture Pip Morrison. So it is likely that Queen Elizabeth wanted to immediately meet her “rebellious” nephew (in spite of the quarantine) to probe the ground and be sure that everything runs smoothly.