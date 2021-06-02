Prince Harry’s presence at Diana statue unveiling questioned as ‘imminent baby’

The Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, are expecting their second child, due this summer. According to the Royal Mirror editor Russell Myers, the Duke and Duchess may choose to stay in California due to the impending birth.

Mr. Myers told ITV1’s Lorraine: “What I’m told is that they both always want to be there. Sure, William and Kate will be there.

“But if Harry can fly there because the baby is imminent for this summer… it will definitely be in the next two weeks.”

He added: “We’ve been talking about this for so many months now, this deteriorating relationship.

“And the problem is, Harry, is expecting a second child – a little girl on the way – and whether they will attend together or have separate speeches.”

Mr. Myers explained that the revelation of the tribute to the Princess of Wales is a ‘big deal’ for Prince William and Prince Harry.

The statue will be installed in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace to mark Diana’s 60th birthday.

According to the journalist, the two brothers have been working on the tribute to their late mother since 2017.

He added: “It will be July 1. Now, it’s been a long time to prepare, that – she would have been sixty years old.