Priyanka Chopra, Meghan’s friend, at Wimbledon allegedly snubbed William and Kate

The poisons that have long been circulating in the royal family have come up to Wimbledon. Last Saturday, in fact, during the final of the women’s tournament between Ashleigh Barty (then winner) and Karolina Pliskova, at the time of theentrance to the stands of Kate Middleton and Prince William, while all the audience in person clapping their hands as a sign of respect, a woman completely ignored the royal couple. This woman is Priyanka Chopra. Indian actress, model and singer, winner of Miss World in 2000, UNICEF ambassador, Priyanka is above all a close friend of Meghan Markle. So much so that she was among the first to meet little Archie.

In a movie obtained from the Daily Mail and gone viral on social media, you see Priyanka Chopra who she adjusts her scarf and avoids eye contact with the Duchess and the Duke of Cambridge while just two rows of seats below her, they took their seats in the Royal Box. And later, according to photos published by the British newspaper, the Bollywood star again seemed to look away from the royals when she crossed paths with them on the balcony of the beautiful Centre Court in Wimbledon.

it's Priyanka Chopra not applauding to the Prince's arrival for me

The choice of the Indian actress not to applaud the Dukes of Sussex appeared to many as a sign of solidarity with her friend Meghan, who has publicly revealed that he has no idyllic relationship with Kate. In the scandal interview with Oprah Winfrey last March, Harry’s wife told that his sister-in-lawwould have made you cry during dress rehearsals before her wedding.

Whether Priyanka with his behaviour at Wimbledon really wanted to snub the Dukes of Sussex is unclear. But those images circulated online have brought back memories of the 2018, when on those same stands sat next to each other, smiling, Kate and Meghan. With the first, already fully in the role of wife of the heir to the throne, who showed that she wanted to help Harry’s then-girlfriend to fit into the royal family. It seemed like the beginning of a wonderful friendship between two strong women, beautiful and able to renew the image of the royal family. As you know, things turned out differently. The two sisters-in-law seem increasingly distant. And a rapprochement appears, at least at the moment, very complicated.

