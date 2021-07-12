Games

Psychonauts 2 Will Have the Ability to Enable Invulnerability

Developers from the studio Double Fine Productions said that Psychonauts 2 will have the ability to enable invulnerability.

“All people should be able to enjoy games. Players of all ages, all possible needs. This is an ongoing and important process for our industry and a challenge that we must solve.

At the end of the day, we want you to have fun, laugh and relive a story that touches you. Any conditions you want. ”- Double Fine.

The release of Psychonauts 2 will take place on August 25 on Xbox Series, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. At launch, the game will add to the Xbox Game Pass library.

