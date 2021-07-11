PUBG: New State Authors Revealed 46 Seconds From a Future Trailer

Studio Krafton announced that the number of pre-registrations future mobile spin-off PUBG: New State has exceeded 20 million. At the same time, pre-registration is still possible only in the Google Play store; it will open for owners of iOS devices in August.

In honor of the impressive achievement, the developers decided to show a teaser for the future trailer of the mobile action movie. For him, they chose 46 seconds of cinematic shots, dynamic gunfights, bright explosions, and futuristic devices.

In PUBG: New State, players will fight for survival using weapons, vehicles, and gadgets from the future. In this case, it is possible that the environment will be destructible – at least in part.

So far, nothing is known about exactly when the game will be released on iOS and Android. But the creators suggest that by the end of the month its beta testing will start or a “soft launch” will take place in the Google store .