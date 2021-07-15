Puma and Figc without blue jerseys: to the fans from November

The penalty parried by Gianluigi Donnarumma kicked off the celebrations of all Italian football fans. After 15 years, the Azzurri return to celebrate an international trophy, raising to the sky the European Championship that had been missing since 1968. 53 years of waiting, which have sparked the enthusiasm and the tricolor party in the streets.

This enthusiasm, as well as the exceptional ride of Mancini’s men to the Wembley final, has put a very hard test on the Puma warehouses: the official jerseys of the National team have literally gone like hot cakes, starting to run out even before the end of the competition.

In the days immediately following the victory, the sale of T-shirts obviously skyrocketed, permanently emptying the warehouses. Result: for those who buy a national team jersey today, the shipment will not start before November 22nd.

It will therefore be necessary to hurry, to be able to get our hands on the uniform of the reigning European champions. The starting price is 90 euros, which become 110 choosing the name of one of the heroes of Wembley. UEFA patches will cost 6 euros each, while for the addition of the one from Champions of Europe you will have to pay 8 euros.