Queen Elizabeth received an elephant as a gift (and not only)

The Queen’s Passion Elizabeth II for horses it’s legendary. At 95 he still rides in the saddle, as evidenced by the recently stolen photos in the park surrounding Windsor Castle: jacket and jodhpurs from gray riding, white gloves and floral scarves, the sovereign was immortalized while rides – in step – a 14-year-old pony.

Dogs have also always had a special place in the heart of the sovereign. On March 13, 2020, when Elizabeth sat in the back seat of her Bentley and moved away from Buckingham Palace while the coronavirus pandemic infected London, camera clicks snapped: sitting in Her Majesty’s lap was a very attentive dorgi (corgi dachshund), Candy. «The Queen» over the years he had more than 30 corgi and raised even more at Windsor Castle. He never sold them, but only gave them away, nor did he ever allow them to participate in dog races. For her they have always been more than just a company and she always took care of it personally. From feeding (one day beef, the next chicken, then again lamb, then rabbit and so alternately throughout the month) to daily walks.

Browse gallery

But there are not only dogs and horses in the life (and heart) of the sovereign. Since 1953, the year of her coronation, Queen Elizabeth has received the most extravagant gifts, including animals, coming from all over the planet. If the horses were certainly the most appreciated gifts, and as a destination they had her Majesty’s stables, all the others were donated to london zoo. In her sixty-eight years of reign she was offered crocodiles from Zambia, two black jaguars arrived from Brazil, beavers from Canada, turtles from the Seychelles, several kangaroos Australian. And in 2013, when he celebrated 60 years of reign, among hundreds of gifts also received a llama cub and an elephant.

Loading... Advertisements

And that’s not all. Over the years, during royal engagements, Her Majesty has encountered creatures of all kinds: elephants, crocodiles, goats, koalas, owls. And the beautiful photos taken on those occasions, collected in the gallery at the top, show that the sovereign loves all animals. Any creature with hair, scales or feathers, is always capable of tearing them off a cuddle or a smile.

READ ALSO

The royals of Monaco return to public (and the great absentee is always Charlène Wittstock)

READ ALSO

Nikolai of Denmark, the new Parisian life of the prince-model