Raft Free PC Game Download Full Version

Raft is a survival game developed by the small independent studio Redbeet Interactive, in cooperation with Axalot Games (authors of Scrap Mechanic). The title appeared on the PC platform and began life as a free project by three students. Due to the great popularity of their work, the authors decided to create their extensive commercial version.

Mechanical Raft

The action was launched from the first-person perspective ( FPP ) on the PC Raft platform. During the game, the player faces the náu frag or which wakes up in a small raft drifting through the ocean, equ IP ado only a plastic hook. To survive, you must first find something to eat and drink, and then obtain the necessary raw materials to expand your wooden shelter. Thanks to the elaboration system and the resources obtained from the garbage that floats on the surface of the water and the objects that lie at the bottom or abandoned in any of the islands found, over time the raft becomes a true starting point, and the advice of the protagonist includes increasingly advanced tools.

Diving for useful things, however, be careful, because the protagonist may be the victim of one of the sea’s predators, led by bloodthirsty sharks. Fortunately, the hero can create a weapon, for example, a harpoon.

Title: Raft

Genre: Survival

Languages: ENG / ES / RUS / FR / MULTi

Raft minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 7 or later

Processor : 2 GHz Dual-Cor

Memory : 4GB RA

Graphics: Geforce GTX 500 series or similar

DirectX : Version 1

Storage: 4 GB available space

Raft recommended requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7 or later

Processor : Intel Core i5 2.6GHz or similar

Memory : 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 700 series or similar

DirectX : Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 3 GB available space

