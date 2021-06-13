Rainbow Six: Extraction – Gameplay Trailer Released & Release Trailer Announced

As part of a new Ubisoft Forward as part of the digital E3 2021 , the French publisher and developer has announced a lot of new information about the co-op shooter Rainbow Six: Extraction, which was previously announced under the name “Rainbow Six Quarantine”, after almost two years of silence. The title is being developed by an experienced team of veterans at Ubisoft Montreal. Already on September 16, 2021, you can go on the alien hunt.

This is how Rainbox Six: Extraction plays

At the beginning of the detailed presentation, there was the official Cinematic Reveal Trailer, which provides us with interesting information about the scenario in which players compete against nasty aliens. We have included the video below these lines.

The 7-minute gameplay trailer is even more interesting, which gives us a good introduction to how a 15-minute match can run. You will be faced with various tasks that need to be mastered. Failed orders cannot be repeated again, which can lead to stressful situations. In each of the three-level sections, there is an extraction point that you can use at any time to end the round. But if you dare to go deeper into a level, not only does the threat increase, but also the ultimate reward.

So it’s up to you whether you leave a level with empty pockets or fat loot.

“Rainbox Six: Extraction” will be released on September 16, 2021, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S.

About Rainbow Six: Extraction

Three years ago, in the idyllic town of Truth and Consequences, a meteor fell on a New Mexico community, releasing an unknown parasite. A handful of Operators from Rainbow Six: Siege apparently managed to contain the first outbreak – until the Chimera parasite, more deadly than ever, reappeared in several locations in the United States. To combat this threat, the Rainbow Exogenous Analysis & Containment Team (REACT), a highly specialized and well-resourced organization, was led by Eliza “Ash” Cohen, Dr. Elena “Mira” Álvarez, and Jordan “Thermite” Trace founded.

