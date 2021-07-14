Games

Rainbow Six Siege Players Will Receive Expensive Gifts in Rainbow Six Extraction

Ubisoft has made several announcements about Rainbow Six Extraction. The main thing:
  • from the release in the shooter, there will be crossplay and general progress between all platforms
  • Evacuation players unlock 18 Siege Operators
  • R6 Siege players will receive a $ 40 set of United Front cosmetic equipment for Evacuation and Siege, which includes 2 outfits for operatives. 

The announcement was received negatively – crossplay and bonuses are good, but the audience is unhappy that Ubisoft is actually selling an additional mode from Rainbow Six Siege for full price. The video even notes that Evacuation is based on the mechanics of the Siege. 

The ratio of likes to dislikes is 50%.

