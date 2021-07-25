Ramla Ali, the boxing champion (who was overweight) with whom Meghan Markle is also in love

by our envoy

TOKYO Opening ceremony of the Olympics: two, three or four people parade behind a flag. Sympathy is immediate and folklore takes over what those athletes had to do to be there. Friday night under the flag of the Somalia only two athletes paraded. One greeted and entertained, the nineteenth-century ali Idow. The other wrote history. The other era Ramla Ali, a giant enclosed in a body of one meter and seventy. No standard-bearer – the others do not want it – was more legitimate than her. Who tomorrow will go to the ring of the Kokugikan Arena to challenge the Romanian Maria Claudia Nechita in the first round of the boxing tournament, featherweight category. And so she will complete her mission, which began as soon as she was born, when she still had no knowledge of what she would become: to show, as she wrote on Instagram with the photo of the ceremony, that “Somali women can shine wherever and whenever they want”.





Breaking barriers has always been Ramla’s main mission, ever since she set foot in the UK with her family on 16 September 1994. They were on the run from Mogadishu, where civil war was raging and where a mine had killed his 9-year-old brother. A few months in Kenya with mom, dad and the other five brothers. And then the new life across the Channel. When the Wings arrive in London they don’t even have the documents. When was Ramla born? And who knows. According to the official of the registry office that welcomes them, that girl will be about five years old and so her date of birth, anticipated by luster, becomes that of entry into England. A nice metaphor for Ramla who is now officially 31 years old and really who knows. The second turning point comes 7 years later, when Ali is a teenager in crisis with her body, like unfortunately many others. It’s in overweight, you hate. He passes in front of a gym and discovers boxing. He enrolls clandestinely. Underage Muslim in a gym frequented by only men, which does not even have a dressing room for women. She waits for the closure: when they leave everyone washes and goes home. Where they know nothing.

Imagine the reaction of the family? Boxing becomes an obsession, drops from 83 to 54 pounds and continues to dance in the ring which is a wonder. She fights, wins, in 2015 she is the first Muslim woman to become a UK champion. But, alas, mom and dad discover on TV his boxing career. It takes the intervention of a more westernizing uncle to bring the family back to calm and Ramla in the ring. Coming out of hiding, the little Somali champion becomes a message of strength that cannot be measured. She fights in the ring without covering herself and enters the stable of Anthony Joshua, becomes a testimonial of famous fashion and cosmetics brands and the boxer career begins to support that of a wearer.

The consecration, still in a September, but of 2019. The phone rings. “Hi Ramla, I’m Meghan.” Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. She is working as a guest editor for a special issue of Vogue that tells the power of change through the stories of 15 women. Ramla is among them. They know each other and Prince Henry’s wife officially becomes his fan. For the Somali champion the certification of being now a public figure: which is why in interviews she never reveals the names of her parents, she fears that they may be kidnapped by someone who wants to exploit her celebrity in some way. But Ramla’s story is not that of the refugee who lands in the world of gold and designer clothes. She holds free self-defence courses for Muslim women who, like her, live in London. She works as an ambassador for Unicef. Since she passed among the professionals she pays 25% of the bags bottled to Black Lives Matter. And, from London, she managed to found at a distance, in Mogadishu, the national boxing federation, which did not exist. And he took card number 1. because? Of course, the dream was to fight at the Olympics for Somalia. And now he has succeeded, becoming the first boxer at the Games of a country that had always and only qualified athletes related to running. Maybe it will be a chapter of his first book. When will it come out? In September, of course.