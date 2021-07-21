Rapper’s first Reebok clothing collection

Special products are selected independently by our editorial staff and can earn a commission from purchases made from our links; The reseller may obtain some audit data for accounting purposes.

Cardi B released its first clothing line as part of its latest collaboration with Reebok. The “Summer Time Fine Collection” begins on April 23 Reebok.com And sportswear and accessories for women and children inspired by the club fashion of the 90s, beach workouts and the connie island promenade.

The clothing collection is the latest version of Cardi’s partnership with Reebok, which previously introduced two styles of shoes: Club C Cardi and Club C Dual Sneakers. The new set will start with matching color combinations Cardi B Club c, The classic Reebok sneaker redesigned in vibrant colors and robust shades.

“I’m so excited to release my first set with Reebok,” says the rapper Rolling Stone. “I’ve had a lot of inspiration since I grew up in New York in the nineties – I used those moments as inspiration to create beautiful dresses for today’s women.”

Reebok says he worked closely with Cardi on designs including exercise jackets, training bras and tights in monochrome colors. In addition to having a hand in designing pieces that contain the characteristic details of Cardi’s chin and strategically placed cutouts, the rapper helped choose clothes designed to accompany you during a run or workout (although they are also great for relaxing every day at home ).

According to Cardi, it is also important for her to create pieces that cover the dimensions that will complement women of all shapes and styles. “This collection offers every woman something to feel sexy and confident about,” she says, “photos of waist-embracing tights and curved hugs amaze every body.” To know: every part of the SS21 collection is supplied from 2XS to 4X.

Cardi Pixar Reebok “Summer Time Fine Collection” will arrive in stores and online on April 23, Reebok.com. The limited edition version is expected to be the main one in the ongoing collaboration on costumes between Cardi and Reebok, although no further details have been mentioned yet.

Cardi has already talked about why he wants to work with Reebok news A 2020 cover The brand’s “OG” sneakers are the only pair of shoes his mother wore when he was little.