Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart – You unlock these cheats and bonuses with gold bolts (Guide)

Huge heads, gold-plated weapons, and unlimited ammunition and lives? You can unlock these cheats in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. And there are even more bonuses! All you have to do: collect enough gold bolts.

In this guide, we show you all the unlockable cheats and bonuses in “Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart” that you can get with gold bolts.

The locations of all gold bolts

There are a total of 25 gold bolts in “Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart”. Sometimes they are even hidden very cleverly. In the linked guide you can see the locations of all gold bolts :

Each gold bolt unlocks a new extra: With each gold bolt you collect, you get access to another cheat or bonus in the list. It happens chronologically. So you have to have found all 25 gold bolts to gild the weapons. It is worth checking after every Gold Bolt you collect to see what new extras you have unlocked.

These cheats and bonuses are unlockable