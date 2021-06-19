Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart – You unlock these cheats and bonuses with gold bolts (Guide)

Huge heads, gold-plated weapons, and unlimited ammunition and lives? You can unlock these cheats in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. And there are even more bonuses! All you have to do: collect enough gold bolts.
In this guide, we show you all the unlockable cheats and bonuses in “Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart” that you can get with gold bolts.
The locations of all gold bolts
There are a total of 25 gold bolts in “Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart”. Sometimes they are even hidden very cleverly. In the linked guide you can see the locations of all gold bolts :
Each gold bolt unlocks a new extra: With each gold bolt you collect, you get access to another cheat or bonus in the list. It happens chronologically. So you have to have found all 25 gold bolts to gild the weapons. It is worth checking after every Gold Bolt you collect to see what new extras you have unlocked.
These cheats and bonuses are unlockable
- Key Designs: Rebel, QForce, Wasteland, Chewing Gum, Gold
- Bolt replacement: bullets, rubies, overcharge, coins
- Improved gallery: New characters in the gallery
- Hammer Designs: Rebel, QForce, Wasteland, Chewing Gum, Gold
- Photo Mode Pack 1: New Stickers and Frames for Photo Mode
- RPG: Damage numbers fly away from the enemy when you hit them
- Ship Designs Package 1: Rebel, Galactic Protection Force
- Rendering Modes Package 1: Noir, Sepia, Mars, Home Video
- Music package 1: Additional music for the jukebox in Zurkie’s
- Photo mode pack 2: Even more stickers and frames for photo mode
- Head size: tiny, large
- Key exchange package 1: cutthroat sword, cutthroat hammer, pirate sword, swordfish, key
- Hammer exchange package 1: cutthroat sword, cutthroat hammer, pirate sword, swordfish, key
- Homerun Bat: Knock opponents out of the stadium when you defeat them with a melee weapon
- Confetti Brains: If you hit an opponent’s weak spot, tons of confetti will pop out
- Photo Mode Pack 3: More Stickers and Photo Frames
- Music package 2: Even more music for the jukebox in Zurkie’s
- Rendering modes package 2: Newsprint, Cinematic, Retro
- Mirror mode: Turn the world upside down horizontally. Left is right and right is left!
- Key exchange package 2: Ratchet’s key, Rivet’s hammer, shovel, broom, pickaxe, skull sword
- Hammer exchange package 2: Ratchet’s key, Rivet’s hammer, shovel, broom, pickaxe, skull sword
- Ship Designs 2: Chewing Gum, Wasteland
- Unlimited energy
- Unlimited ammunition
- Gold weapons