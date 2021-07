Rockstar in honor of the release of an update ” Blood Money “ for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online spoke about DLSS support from NVIDIA in the western.

Smart scaling boosted Western performance up to 45% at 4K resolution, and owners of any RTX-based graphics card should be able to run the game with maximum graphics settings at 1080p without any problems.

The RTX 3060 Ti is enough to run at maximum speeds of 1440p, and the RTX 3070 is enough for 4K.

