Redfall: Arkane Studios’ new vampire shooter officially revealed for Xbox

The joint E3 show by Microsoft and Bethesda brought a surprise to all shooter fans at the end. The latest game from Arkane Studios, which has so far supplied players with Dishonored or Prey, has been officially unveiled.

Redfall: Xbox-exclusive vampire shooter is official

The game is about Redfall and it turns out to be an action-packed vampire shooter. The latest game from Arkane Studios / Bethesda is available exclusively for Xbox and PC. It will also be available in Xbox Game Pass on release day.

Graphically, similarities to the Deathloop coming for PS5 cannot be written off, but with “Redfall” an open-world shooter awaits us, in which it really goes against blood-sucking vampires. In the first trailer, a number of characters compete against the night-loving adversaries.

There is no specific release date yet, but the release should take place in 2022. You can watch the announcement trailer here: