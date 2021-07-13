Games

Relic Has Launched a Timer for Company of Heroes

Posted on
The Relic studio has launched a broadcast, where the countdown is taking place against the background of the map of the Mediterranean Sea and the military chronicle of World War II – judging by the style, we are talking about Company of Heroes

The timer will end in 24 hours, on July 13 at 20:00 Moscow time.

Company of Heroes 2 was released in 2012, and its latest expansion followed in 2015. For the past six years, the developers have supported the game with small patches, so it is hardly worth counting on another DLC. 

Now Relic is preparing for the release of Age of Empires 4  – it will take place at the end of October. Apparently, in parallel with this, the studio was working on its next game. We’ll find out for sure tomorrow.

Notably, SEGA recently handed out a second Company of Heroes on Steam along with several paid add-ons.

