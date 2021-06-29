Download

Remnant: From the Ashes PC Game Download Full Version

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Remnant: From the Ashes is a cooperative action game with RPG elements, developed by Gunfire Games studio (authors of the third installment in the popular Darksiders series). The title appeared on the market by Perfect World Entertainment. Download Remnant: From the Ashes PC.

Remnant: From the Ashes Plot

Remnant: From the Ashes takes us to a post-apocalyptic universe in which the world was dominated by creatures known as The Root. Those who survive have to fight for survival every day, as they try to find a way to send the invaders back to their place of origin. Remnant: From the Ashes is a cooperative action game with RPG elements, developed by the Gunfire Games studio (authors of the third installment of the popular Darksiders series). The title appeared on the market by Perfect World Entertainment.

Remnant: From the Ashes Mechanics

In Remnant: From the Ashes, the action was shown from a third-person perspective ( TPP ). The production puts in our hands several classes of characters, each of whom has an individual set of abilities, strengths, and weaknesses. During the game, we traverse procedurally generated worlds and face various opponents; Among the adversaries, you can find smaller attacking monsters in groups and giant masks that act as bosses.
During the fight, we gain experience points and unlock new abilities that increase our chances of survival. In addition, we increase our combat potential by improving our equipment or by stockpiling better equipment; Items can be purchased from merchants (whom we bring to our base) or created yourself using the crafting system.

Download Remnant: From the Ashes completely free of charge!

Loading...
Advertisements

Download Remnant: From the Ashes PC

 

Download Now

 

Title: Remnant: From the Ashes
Genre: Action
Languages: ENG / ES / RUS / FR / MULTi

Remnant: From the Ashes minimum requirements:

  • OS: Windows 7/8/10 64 bit.
  • Processor : Intel i5-4690K (3.5 GHz) / AMD FX-8320 (3.5 GHz) or higher.
  • Memory: 8 GB of RAM.
  • Graphics: GeForce GTX 660 / Radeon R7 370 with 2 GB VRAM.
  • DirectX: Version 11.

Remnant: From the Ashes Recommended Requirements:

  • Operating system: Windows 7/8/10 64 bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-4590 (3.70 GHz) or better
  • Memory: 8GB RAM
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970
  • DirectX: Version 11

How to download Remnant: From the Ashes PC:

  1. Press the download button
  2. Go through the download setup process
  3. Complete a task to get the password
  4. Download, install the game, and play!

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

294
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
274
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
205
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
196
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
181
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
177
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
170
Celebrity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce the birth of their daughter
169
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
167
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
154
News

Shooting at a Rap Concert in Miami: 2 Dead and 25 Injured
To Top