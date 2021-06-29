Remnant: From the Ashes PC Game Download Full Version

Remnant: From the Ashes is a cooperative action game with RPG elements, developed by Gunfire Games studio (authors of the third installment in the popular Darksiders series). The title appeared on the market by Perfect World Entertainment. Download Remnant: From the Ashes PC.

Remnant: From the Ashes Plot

Remnant: From the Ashes Mechanics

In Remnant: From the Ashes, the action was shown from a third-person perspective ( TPP ). The production puts in our hands several classes of characters, each of whom has an individual set of abilities, strengths, and weaknesses. During the game, we traverse procedurally generated worlds and face various opponents; Among the adversaries, you can find smaller attacking monsters in groups and giant masks that act as bosses.

During the fight, we gain experience points and unlock new abilities that increase our chances of survival. In addition, we increase our combat potential by improving our equipment or by stockpiling better equipment; Items can be purchased from merchants (whom we bring to our base) or created yourself using the crafting system.

Title: Remnant: From the Ashes

Genre: Action

Languages: ENG / ES / RUS / FR / MULTi

Remnant: From the Ashes minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 7/8/10 64 bit.

Processor : Intel i5-4690K (3.5 GHz) / AMD FX-8320 (3.5 GHz) or higher.

Memory : 8 GB of RAM.

Graphics: GeForce GTX 660 / Radeon R7 370 with 2 GB VRAM.

DirectX : Version 11.

Remnant: From the Ashes Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7/8/10 64 bit

Processor : Intel Core i5-4590 (3.70 GHz) or better

Memory : 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970

DirectX : Version 11

