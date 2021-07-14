Replacing Parts in Forza Horizon 5 Will Affect the Sound of Cars

Forza Horizon 5 developers from the Playground Games studio said that some of the details with which players can pump cars will affect the sound.

In the video below, you can see how the sound of the car is affected by replacing the exhaust system and camshaft, as well as installing the turbine and compressor.

The developers also published a video showing the process of recording the sound of real cars. The authors note that for Forza Horizon 5 they have recorded fresh audio from hundreds of cars.

Forza Horizon 5 launches November 9 on Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC, as well as Xbox Game Pass.