Games

Replacing Parts in Forza Horizon 5 Will Affect the Sound of Cars

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Forza Horizon 5 developers from the Playground Games studio said that some of the details with which players can pump cars will affect the sound.

In the video below, you can see how the sound of the car is affected by replacing the exhaust system and camshaft, as well as installing the turbine and compressor.

Loading...
Advertisements

The developers also published a video showing the process of recording the sound of real cars. The authors note that for Forza Horizon 5 they have recorded fresh audio from hundreds of cars.

Forza Horizon 5 launches November 9 on Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC, as well as Xbox Game Pass.

 

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

416
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
321
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
316
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
302
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
286
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
279
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
259
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
247
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
222
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
206
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top