Respawn Chief Communications Officer: Apex Legends Hack Achieve Nothing

Respawn’s director of communications, Ryan Rigney, said the hackers who hacked Apex Legends late last week have achieved nothing. According to him, the hack only resulted in the developers having to work on Sunday instead of spending time with their families.

As a reminder, unknown hackers hacked the battle royale to demand that the developers save the original Titanfall. The authors allegedly ignore the issue that made the 2014 shooter unplayable.

However, Rigney notes that the problem has already been acknowledged several times, but it is very difficult to solve it. Regardless, the team continues to look for ways to protect the original Titanfall from DDoS attacks.

According to the director of communications, Respawn will definitely fix this problem, but not because hackers forced the developers to admit it, thereby ruining the weekend.

