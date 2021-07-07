Reveals Charms, Kylie Jenner Behind the Scenes of Her Brand

Kylie Jenner relaunched her brand and revealed behind-the-scenes charms of her new phase

Famous model businesswoman and socialite Kylie Jenner recently relaunched her Kylie Cosmetics brand, which now boasts products that have not harmed any living being in their creation process.

And a few hours ago he revealed a few photographs that are part of the photographic session with which he made the premiere of the new stage for his company in which he has been investing most of his time and focused his efforts to bring it to success.

The incredible photographs were shared by the youngest of the Kardashians and in all the images we can appreciate her great beauty in a very special way, looking pretty and by the way using those products that are already on sale and that you can get on her official website.

That’s right, but a photo that caught the attention of Internet users was one in which we could see behind the scenes of the creation of these new images for their brand.

In the snapshot we can see how they literally placed a painting with paper and a pink plastic style, with which they created one of the photographs that they liked the most, it is about the new identity that is being adopted for this new stage in which there will surely be many more sales than before.

In the photo, we can also appreciate the net set and the little clothing that was underneath as well as a support in which they placed the aforementioned painting to be able to capture the photographs in that interesting way they made it.

Many of her fans came to support this behind-the-scenes snapshot and managed to bring the publication to more than 50,000 likes in a few minutes, a number that will continue to increase as Internet users discover that she is uploading all this new to Kylie’s official Instagram Cosmetics.

It should also be remembered that it also has another brand called Kylie Skin, one in which it has also been launching various products that are designed and made for any type of person regardless of how their tastes, preferences, etc. Go is trying to reach everyone in the world and it has been made easier thanks to its great fame and popularity.