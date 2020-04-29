Rihanna and her greatest songs: zoom in on his discography – Actu Rihanna

Check out the lyrics of “Umbrella” :

Uh huh, uh huh

Yeah, Rihanna

Uh huh, uh huh

Good girl gone bad

Uh huh, uh huh

Take three, action

Uh huh, uh huh, ho

No clouds in my stones

Let it rain, I hydroplane into fame

Comin’ down at the Dow Jones

When the clouds come, we gone

We Rocafella

We fly higher than weather

In G5’s or better

You know me

In anticipation for precipitation stack chips for the rainy day

Rain man is back with little Ms. Sunshine

Rihanna, where you at?

You have my heart and we’ll never be worlds apart

Maybe in magazines, but you’ll still be my star

Baby, ’cause in the dark

You can’t see shiny cars

And that ‘ s when you need me there

With you I’ll always share

Because

When the sun shines, we shine together

Told you I’ll be here forever

Said I’ll always be your friend

Took an oath that I’m a stick it out ’til the end

Now that it’s raining more than ever

Know that we still have each other

You can stand under my umbrella

You can stand under my umbrella, ella, ella, eh, eh, eh

Under my umbrella, ella, ella, eh, eh, eh

Under my umbrella, ella, ella, eh, eh, eh

Under my umbrella, ella, ella, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh

These fancy things will never come in between

You’re part of my entity, here for infinity

When the world has took its part

When the world has dealt sti cards

If the hand is hard, together we ll mend your heart

Because

You can run into my arms

It’s okay, don’t be alarmed

(Come into me)

(There’s no distance in between our love)

So I’m gonna let the rain to

I’ll be all you need and more

Because

It’s raining, raining

Ooh, baby, it’s raining, raining

Baby, come into me

Come into me

It’s raining, raining

Ooh, baby, it’s raining, raining

You can always come into me

Come into me

It’s pouring rain

It’s pouring rain

Come into me

Come into me

It’s pouring rain

It’s pouring rain