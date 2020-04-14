Rihanna: her hits, which broke records – Actu Rihanna

During her career, Rihanna has received numerous awards and distinctions. And in 2015, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has even focused on his amazing career by awarding him the prize for the artist who has accumulated the most sales of securities in the United States. She exceeded then the 100 million digital sales. In 2015, Rihanna was so strong of its success, such as “Stay”, “What’s my Name” or her duet with Calvin Harris for the song “We Found Love”.

At the time, the single exceeded all records with no less than nine million downloads: “For nearly 60 years, we give awards to artists, but it is rare to have the opportunity to be witness to a major event such as the one that comes to realize Rihanna. Congratulations to her ! (…) It is a historical event and the evidence of an extraordinary career”had so said Cary Sherman, ceo of the RIAA, as reported in AFP.

“Umbrella”