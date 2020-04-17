Rihanna : the singer makes a gesture to his father reached the Covid-19

The singer barbadian Rihanna has sent a fan to his father of 66 years, Ronald Fenty, in the midst of its battle against the sars coronavirus (COVID-19).

The father of the singer “Diamonds”at the age of 32, has revealed in a new interview that he had tested positive to the virus. He has showered his daughter with praise about his efforts to restore health.

“My daughter Robyn kept me going all day”said Ronald. “I thought I was going to die, to be honest. I have to say that I love you so much, Robyn. She has done so much for me. I appreciate everything that she has done”.

He added that Rihanna had given him the ship as a fan expensive “he had not yet used”. It would have also made a donation of more than $ 700,000 fans to its country of origin.

However, Ronald Fenty spent 14 days in a center of isolation before being declared virus-free.





SOURCE: https://www.w24news.com/rihanna-la-chanteuse-fait-un-geste-a-son-pere-atteint-du-covid-19-2/?remotepost=160897

Be the first to like and to share:

SHARE WITH YOUR LOVED ONES:



Post Views:

55