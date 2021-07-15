Sports

Roma-Montecatini, Mourinho’s first test. Zaniolo, goals and captain’s armband

Rome – First friendly of the season for José Mourinho’s Roma. The Giallorossi team this afternoon at 18 played in an armored Trigoria against Montecatini, a club that plays in Serie D. The result of course was never in question, with Roma’s 10-0 victory with goals from Carles Perez, Mancini, Calafiori, Zaniolo, Zalewski, Diawara, Santi’s own goal and Mayoral’s hat-trick.

A test that served Mourinho especially for assess the athletic condition of the players, with the experimental formations (also thanks to the absences of the national teams and injuries) both in the first and in the second half. The module used was the 4-2-3-1, game plan that Mourinho will use permanently over the course of the season.

The first indication comes from Nicolò Zaniolo, deployed in the second half and completely restored after a season of inactivity. And Mourinho wanted to give him confidence immediately, making him wear the captain’s armband that mancini had brought in the first half. Absent from the match Dzeko, El Shaarawy, Karsdorp, Veretout and Pellegrini.

In the first half Fuzato defended the Giallorossi goal with Tripi, Kumbulla, Mancini and Calafiori in defense. In midfield the pair Bove, Villar, with Carles Pereza, Mkhitaryan and Zalewsky behind Borja Mayoral. Dzeko did not play, stayed out for all ninety minutes. In the second half Reynolds, Smalling, Ibanez and Feratovic in defense, Diawara and Darboe in midfield and Zaniolo with Zalewski and Ciervo always behind Mayoral.

Rome-Montecatini 10-0
networks: 9′ C. Perez, 19′ Mancini, 34′, 54′, 88′ B. Mayoral, 35′ Calafiori, 40’aut. Santi, 61′ rig. Zaniolo, 80′ Zalewski, 86′ Diawara

ROME FIRST HALF
Rome (4-2-3-1): Fuzato Tripi, Mancini (c), Kumbulla, Calafiori; Villar, Bove; Carles Perez, Mkhitaryan, Zalewski; Mayoral Borja.

ROME SECOND HALF
Rome (4-2-3-1): Boer; Reynolds, Smalling, Ibanez, Feratovic; Diawara, Darboe; Zaniolo, Zalewski, Ciervo; Mayoral Borja.

