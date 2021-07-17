News

romantic date or business meeting?- Corriere.it

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

of Simona Marchetti

The actress, 46, and the singer were seen together at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles, although they then left the venue separately. “He is focused on his career in cinema,” said a source close to the artist.

A nascent story or a banal business meeting the dinner between Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd at Giorgio Baldi restaurant of Los Angeles? Impossible for now to give an explanation to the allegations relaunched by the main gossip sites and corroborated by the fact that the two appeared very intimate to the usual witnesses in the mood for confidence during the hours spent in the room. True, in the video published by the Sun the 46-year-old actress (very elegant in her beige trench coat and black clutch) and the singer (decidedly more casual in total denim, black shirt and amphibians) are immortalized as they leave the Italian restaurant separately (first the Jolie and a few moments after The Weeknd), so as not to be photographed together: a typical behavior of famous couples in the way (still) of definition. But it is equally true that if they had wanted to go unnoticed or not be seen at all, the two could very well have met in a less paparazzi place.

Loading...
Advertisements

“It is clear that they are not trying to keep their dinner date hidden. He is definitely focused on his career in cinema, since he is the protagonist of a new series on HBO,” pointed out to Page Six an anonymous source close to the 31-year-old artist, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, referring to “The Idol”, the series co-written with Sam Levinson, author of “Euphoria”. Pending further details (or any denials of those directly concerned), the mystery remains (and the conjectures as well). As for Jolie, in recent weeks Brad Pitt’s ex-wife she was spotted walking out of the home of Johnny Lee Miller, her first ex-husband, to whom she was married from 1996 to 1997. Flashback or simple courtesy visit? Another question for the moment unanswered.

July 3, 2021 (edit July 4, 2021 | 10:28 AM)

© RESERVED REPRODUCTION

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

478
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
359
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
347
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
345
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
326
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
325
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
308
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
304
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
264
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
226
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top