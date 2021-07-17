romantic date or business meeting?- Corriere.it

of Simona Marchetti

The actress, 46, and the singer were seen together at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles, although they then left the venue separately. “He is focused on his career in cinema,” said a source close to the artist.

A nascent story or a banal business meeting the dinner between Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd at Giorgio Baldi restaurant of Los Angeles? Impossible for now to give an explanation to the allegations relaunched by the main gossip sites and corroborated by the fact that the two appeared very intimate to the usual witnesses in the mood for confidence during the hours spent in the room. True, in the video published by the Sun the 46-year-old actress (very elegant in her beige trench coat and black clutch) and the singer (decidedly more casual in total denim, black shirt and amphibians) are immortalized as they leave the Italian restaurant separately (first the Jolie and a few moments after The Weeknd), so as not to be photographed together: a typical behavior of famous couples in the way (still) of definition. But it is equally true that if they had wanted to go unnoticed or not be seen at all, the two could very well have met in a less paparazzi place. Loading... Advertisements

“It is clear that they are not trying to keep their dinner date hidden. He is definitely focused on his career in cinema, since he is the protagonist of a new series on HBO,” pointed out to Page Six an anonymous source close to the 31-year-old artist, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, referring to “The Idol”, the series co-written with Sam Levinson, author of “Euphoria”. Pending further details (or any denials of those directly concerned), the mystery remains (and the conjectures as well). As for Jolie, in recent weeks Brad Pitt’s ex-wife she was spotted walking out of the home of Johnny Lee Miller, her first ex-husband, to whom she was married from 1996 to 1997. Flashback or simple courtesy visit? Another question for the moment unanswered.