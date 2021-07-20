Royal family news, look meanings Lady Diana and Kate Middleton

Ours is a promise: there is a (hidden) meaning in every look of the royal family, especially those of Lady Diana, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth. Tributes, tributes, anarchist gestures in the name of freedom from a protocol (perhaps) sometimes oppressive. In the 10 royal looks that follow in the gallery we will retrace small chapters of fashion history (and of the Windsor house) that bring with them anecdotes of private life, as well as public. Think, for example, of the story of the legendary revenge dress that Lady Diana wore at a public event in 1994, the same evening that Prince Charles clearly hinted to the British press that he had cheated on his wife. Said, done: if it is true that revenge is served on a silver platter, the former Princess of Wales subverted the rules to serve her in a black dress by Christina Stambolian. It was certainly not the only subversive act committed, of course: Lady D broke the protocol even before marrying the future heir to the throne of England, just dust off from the archives of the Windsor house the story of her engagement ring (now worn by the Duchess of Cambridge). As for Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, the wardrobe of the two sisters-in-law – rivals or not, as the shock interview with Oprah Winfrey would have us believe – is indeed full of tributes to the mother of their husbands. Kate Middleton often pays homage to Lady Diana but, of all the clothes worn to date, you will certainly remember those chosen to present prince George and prince Louis to the world. Both bring to mind – with veiled emotion – the Put that Princess Diana showed off to introduce William and Harry on the occasion of their respective births. Let’s review them together.