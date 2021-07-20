Royal family news, look meanings Lady Diana and Kate Middleton

Ours is a promise: there is a (hidden) meaning in every look of the royal family, especially those of Lady Diana, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth. Tributes, tributes, anarchist gestures in the name of freedom from a protocol (perhaps) sometimes oppressive. In the 10 royal looks that follow in the gallery we will retrace small chapters of fashion history (and of the Windsor house) that bring with them anecdotes of private life, as well as public. Think, for example, of the story of the legendary revenge dress that Lady Diana wore at a public event in 1994, the same evening that Prince Charles clearly hinted to the British press that he had cheated on his wife. Said, done: if it is true that revenge is served on a silver platter, the former Princess of Wales subverted the rules to serve her in a black dress by Christina Stambolian. It was certainly not the only subversive act committed, of course: Lady D broke the protocol even before marrying the future heir to the throne of England, just dust off from the archives of the Windsor house the story of her engagement ring (now worn by the Duchess of Cambridge). As for Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, the wardrobe of the two sisters-in-law – rivals or not, as the shock interview with Oprah Winfrey would have us believe – is indeed full of tributes to the mother of their husbands. Kate Middleton often pays homage to Lady Diana but, of all the clothes worn to date, you will certainly remember those chosen to present prince George and prince Louis to the world. Both bring to mind – with veiled emotion – the Put that Princess Diana showed off to introduce William and Harry on the occasion of their respective births. Let’s review them together.
Royal Family News: the meaning of Queen Elizabeth’s wedding dress
Not just any wedding dress. Royal expert Joanna Marschner revealed to the National Geographic that the dress worn by the then Princess Elizabeth – future Queen – wanted to send a message of union and reconciliation. It was 1947, a year marked by the tense climate of the post-Second World War.
Royal Family News: the meaning of Lady D’s revenge dress
Royal Family News: the meaning of Kate Middleton’s dress
London, 23 July 2013. Kate Middleton introduces the world to her eldest son, Prince George. The dress is a tribute to Lady Diana who, on the occasion of the birth of Prince William, in turn wore a polka dot dress.
Royal Family News: the meaning of Kate Middleton’s dress
The same happened on the occasion of the birth of prince Louis. On April 23, 2018, Kate Middleton wore a red dress with a white lace collar, a clear reference to the look that Lady Diana chose to introduce Prince Harry to the world.
Royal Family News: The Meaning of Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress
The hand-embroidered flowers on the veil of Meghan Markle’s wedding dress represented the 53 countries of the Commonwealth. Among them, there was also the California poppy – official flower of the native state of the wife of Prince Harry.
Royal Family News: the meaning of Lady D’s handbags
Royal Family News: The Meaning of Meghan Markle’s Ring
Again, it was May 19, 2018. On the day of her wedding to Harry, Meghan Markle wore a ring with aquamarine stone that belonged to Lady D. Tribute to the princess and wedding gift from her beloved prince, of course.
Royal Family News: the meaning of Queen Elizabeth’s brooch
Royal Family News: the meaning of Lady Diana’s ring
Royal Family News: the meaning of Kate Middleton’s look
It remains unknown, to date, why Kate Middleton wanted to recycle the look at Harry and Meghan’s wedding. Gesture of rejection? But no, come on. We want to believe in the clearest and most crystalline royal theory: do not steal the scene from the bride, and therefore step aside with a dress already worn.
