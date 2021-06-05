News

Rúben Dias Voted Best Player in the Premier League, Guardiola Best Coach

Rúben Dias

No Harry Kane finally.

Rúben Dias was voted Premier League Player of the Season on Saturday. The Portuguese defender, already named by journalists, finished ahead of Kevin De Bruyne and Harry Kane, despite being the league’s top scorer and best setter.

For his part, Pep Guardiola was logically crowned with the title of best coach. Finally, Erik Lamela’s scarf shot against Arsenal was chosen as the most beautiful goal.

It’s not just the UNFP Trophies that lack consistency.

