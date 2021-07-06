Rumor: Konami Will Make PES 2022 Shareware

VGC’s Andy Robinson revealed on the Off The Record podcast that Konami will make PES 2022 shareware and that the company intends to change the formula this time around.

One of the signs of change, Robinson called the PES 2022 demo, which was released two weeks ago on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, and Xbox One. Then the authors noted that the demo is intended for online testing of the performance of the new football simulator.

The release of PES 2022 is expected this fall. The new part is already being developed on the Unreal Engine.