Games

Rumor: Konami Will Make PES 2022 Shareware

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

VGC’s Andy Robinson revealed on the Off The Record podcast that Konami will make PES 2022 shareware and that the company intends to change the formula this time around.

One of the signs of change, Robinson called the PES 2022 demo, which was released two weeks ago on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, and Xbox One. Then the authors noted that the demo is intended for online testing of the performance of the new football simulator.

Loading...
Advertisements

The release of PES 2022 is expected this fall. The new part is already being developed on the Unreal Engine.

 

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

325
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
306
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
257
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
228
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
220
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
207
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
200
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
191
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
190
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
183
Celebrity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce the birth of their daughter
To Top