S2 Games Studio Has Announced the Action Movie Serial Hunter

Studio S2 Games is working on a new game. The protagonist of the action-adventure Serial Hunter is a journalist named John Doe, who investigates criminal cases and writes about crimes in his workplace. But in his spare time, he uses the information he has gathered for a completely different activity.

Doe is confident that many criminals did not get what they deserved, having managed to get by with mild punishment or completely eluded the clutches of the law. And he administers justice on his own, and knowledge of the methods of bandits, murderers, and rapists help him. He chooses the punishment in accordance with the guilt: from beating with a baseball bat to more effective methods.

It’s worth noting that despite the identical name, S2 Games has nothing to do with the creators of Strife, Heroes of Newerth, and the Savage series. Founded in Michigan in 2003, the company finally closed in 2018.

Loading... Advertisements

A year later, another S2 Games appeared in Lodz, founded by experienced professionals in the gaming industry, marketing, and investment business. And the studio is going not only to make games, but also to help with their development, publication, and promotion to other studios and solo developers.

The studio is currently working on two projects, and the second has not yet been announced. And the creators of the games are promised investments of up to a million euros, a global publication, marketing, and an advertising campaign, on which four partner agencies will work.