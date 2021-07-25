Salma Hayek, the viral video on the notes of Britney Spears

Salma Hayek is the protagonist of the video that has conquered the public in the last few hours. How do I kill you the bodyguard 2 is the film that will see the actress, class of 1966, once again as Sonia Kincaid, Darius’ wife, played by Samuel L. Jackson.

How do I kill you the bodyguard 2: the trailer of the film with Ryan Reynolds In recent days Ryan Reynolds has released a new trailer for the film showing a preview of some exclusive images of the film directed by Patrick Hughes, soundtrack of the movie the iconic song … Baby One More Time which marked the beginning of a new musical era.

Paris Hilton publishes a video about the friendship with Britney Spears Waiting for the release of the film, Salma Hayek (photo) decided to launch a virtual challenge to the public by performing with the song that climbed the sales charts in every corner of the planet. Loading... Advertisements The video shows the actress, accompanied by four friends, dancing right to the notes of the song, this is the text written in the caption: “Show me your HitMan’s Challenge baby!”. The video, published on his profile Instagram importantly more than eighteen million followers, entertained the audience by getting over 700,000 likes, among the enthusiastic comments also that of Naomi Campbell.