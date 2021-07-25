News

Salma Hayek, the viral video on the notes of Britney Spears

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Salma Hayek is the protagonist of the video that has conquered the public in the last few hours. How do I kill you the bodyguard 2 is the film that will see the actress, class of 1966, once again as Sonia Kincaid, Darius’ wife, played by Samuel L. Jackson.

How do I kill you the bodyguard 2, the trailer with … Baby One More Time

deepening



How do I kill you the bodyguard 2: the trailer of the film with Ryan Reynolds

In recent days Ryan Reynolds has released a new trailer for the film showing a preview of some exclusive images of the film directed by Patrick Hughes, soundtrack of the movie the iconic song … Baby One More Time which marked the beginning of a new musical era.

Salma Hayek, the video on Instagram

deepening



Paris Hilton publishes a video about the friendship with Britney Spears

Waiting for the release of the film, Salma Hayek (photo) decided to launch a virtual challenge to the public by performing with the song that climbed the sales charts in every corner of the planet.

Loading...
Advertisements

The video shows the actress, accompanied by four friends, dancing right to the notes of the song, this is the text written in the caption: “Show me your HitMan’s Challenge baby!”.

The video, published on his profile Instagram importantly more than eighteen million followers, entertained the audience by getting over 700,000 likes, among the enthusiastic comments also that of Naomi Campbell.

… Baby One More Time, the beginning of the career of the Princess of Pop

deepening



Britney Spears: “These are the women who inspired my life”

In May 2020 Rolling Stone he has drawn up the ranking of the hundred best songs that have marked the debut of artists who later became world icons.

The magazine has included songs by artists such as Led Zeppelin, The Ramones, Elvis Presley, The Beatles and Taylor Swift, but the gold medal went precisely to Britney Spears who with the single ... Baby One More Time it gave rise to a real cultural reset.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

692
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
529
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
523
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
511
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
473
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
471
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
445
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
422
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
366
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
303
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top