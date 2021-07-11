Games

Saturday Cinema: 200 Dynamite Blast in Red Dead Online

Posted on
Good open-world games are great because they provide incredible room for experimentation. One of the Red Dead Online players decided to see what would happen if two hundred pieces of dynamite were detonated one after the other. And immediately got down to business.

The preparation of the trick took about two to three hours. The experimenter was placing checkers along the railway tracks, while he had to visit the merchant 25 times. It turned out that dynamite does not disappear while the player is online. By comparison, in GTA Online,  dropped items dissolve rather quickly into thin air.

The cost of one piece of dynamite is 60 cents. Thus, the budget for the video was $ 120. The price is impressive for a newbie, but the old-timers of Red Dead Online can afford to experiment on a larger scale.

