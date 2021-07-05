Schreier: Vice City Will Be a City for GTA VI and It Will Change

Last week, blogger Tom Henderson shared the details of Grand Theft Auto VI, which were confirmed today by authoritative journalist Jason Schreier.

According to him, the game will be released no earlier than 2024-25 – before the start of the pandemic, Rockstar was counting on 2023, but now this date is simply unrealistic. In addition, for the first time, the studio wants to avoid the massive overhauls that made headlines when Red Dead Redemption 2 was released.

The scene of GTA VI will be modern Vice City, and the city itself will periodically change in the style of Fortnite – this is required for GTA Online. Initially, they wanted to return the game to the 80s, but this would be too limiting for multiplayer.

There will again be several main characters in the campaign – for the first time in the series, one of them will be a girl.