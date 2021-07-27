Sean Young: “Steven Spielberg canceled Megan Fox”

Sean Young points the finger at Steven Spielberg and his dictatorial behavior, including the dismissal of Megan Fox from the Transformers saga.

Sean Young back to point the finger at the “toxic men” of Hollywood taking it this time with the director Steven Spielberg, guilty of having “deleted” Megan Fox.

Sean Young in Blade Runner – a scene from the movie

Sean Young revealed many unpleasant backgrounds of his career in the Mecca of Cinema in a long interview with the Daily Beast in which he accused Steven Spielberg of having canceled Megan Fox. The director would also be guilty of labeling herself as “difficult” by hindering her career in Hollywood.

Sean Young explains that he never worked with Spielberg, but that he had several auditions for the role of Marion Ravenwood in Raiders of the Lost Ark, a role that later went to Karen Allen. At that point, the actress remembers approaching the director to ask him the reasons for his choice and the discussion turned into a quarrel.

“I saw him at a New Year’s Eve party that Jerry Belson was throwing in the Mulholland area, and Steven was there. I told him ‘You deceived me! I thought I’t get the part. ‘ And that really offended him. He replied, ‘I didn’t fool you! No!’ I tried to calm him down. ‘I didn’t mean you’re a bad person or anything, I just thought I’d have the part. You made me go back to California twice.”

The actress continues: “You have to remember that he did the same thing with Bill Hurt. Steven wanted Bill in Jurassic Park, and Bill didn’t want to do that, but it wasn’t what he wanted to hear. Steven has enough power to erase you. He deleted Megan Fox.”

Sean Young refers to the breakup between Megan Fox and director Michael Bay on the set of Transformers, but apparently it was Spielberg, producer of the franchise, who fired the actress.