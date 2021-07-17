selfie posing at the Colosseum

Kim Kardashian is visiting Rome together with her loyalists Chris Appleton and Mario Dedivanovic, respectively hair stylist and make up artist. The reasons for the presence of the entrepreneur and millionaire influencer in the capital are not known, whether it is leisure or work, after the selfie at the Colosseum posted on Instagram she has lost track.

Kim Kardashian she is in the capital and yesterday, as told by the stories on her Instagram profile, she went to visit the Colosseum posing with Chris Appleton and Mario Dedivanovic, respectively hair stylist and make up artist trusted by the entrepreneur, stylist and influencer. Born in 1980, 41 years old, he continues to be a style icon all over the world and among the most followed characters so much so that he has a dedicated show in the United States with his family, the reality show “Keeping up with the Kardashians”. The reasons for the presence of Kim and his team in Rome are not known, there are no public appointments to which the star is expected, much less the specialized fashion and gossip press is aware of work appointments, perhaps with some Italian fashion signature, for Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian in Rome: what does the TV and gossip star do in Italy?

So much curiosity of fans who wonder what the star does in Rome and if it is work or simply a foray of pleasure in Italy without the family, fresh from divorce from rapper Kanye West with whom he had four children. The love of the TV and gossip star for Italy is well known: in 2014 with West he decided to marry with an exclusive and armored ceremony at Forte Belvedere in Florence. Chris Appleton posted photos and videos while visiting the Vatican and St. Peter’s, but apparently this time he was alone. the traits of work or pleasure, after the selfie at the Colosseum of Kim Kardashian have lost track, but it is not excluded that you can meet her among monuments and museums like any tourist.